NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say they are looking for a man that robbed Smoke Shack on Dec. 20.

According to police, a man entered the store, pulled out a handgun and demanded money from an employee.

The employee complied and the man fled the scene on foot. There were no injuries.

Police say the man is described as a black man in his early 20’s wearing a black jacket with a hood and black pants.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.