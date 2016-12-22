Mother of Christmas Eve murder victim: ‘I need closure’

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Christmas Eve marks a dark day for a Norfolk mother. It is the one year anniversary of her son’s murder. Still, police have made no arrests in his death.

Inside Riverside Memorial Park in Norfolk, you’ll find Laverne Butler standing over her son’s grave.

“This is Christmas and my gift came at a loss,” she said through a tear.

One year ago Saturday, she got the call that no one wants to answer: Someone murdered her son, Randy James.

Police say someone shot James inside his West Ocean View Avenue apartment in the afternoon. Detectives investigated, while the family mourned.

“This is where my New Year’s Day was spent,” Butler said, pointing at James’ grave site. “This was my Christmas. This was my gift. I had to put him in the ground.”

Thursday was the first time she’s been back since James’ burial. She just had his headstone added.

“This is all I have, that’s why it was special for me to get this done,” she said.

What she hasn’t found yet is closure. According to Norfolk Police, the trail has gone cold: No suspects and no motive.

At her son’s grave, Butler made a plea. This Christmas she doesn’t want anything but justice.

“Nobody has to know [who you are], just give police the answers that they need so we can rest,” she said. “I need closure to this.”

She made a promise to her son — She won’t rest until police catch his killer.