Man wanted in shooting outside Newport News 7-Eleven

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Newport News say they are looking for man who shot and injured someone on Dec. 11 outside of a 7-Eleven.

Surveillance video released Thursday shows a man standing outside the store, and checking out at a register.

Police say officers were called to the 7-Eleven at 11825 Jefferson Avenue on Dec. 11. A 21-year-old man was in front of the store suffering from a gunshot to his upper left thigh.

He was taken to the hospital with a non life-threatening injury.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you recognize this man.

Newport News 7-11 Shooting View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Image courtesy of the Newport News Police Department Image courtesy of the Newport News Police Department Image courtesy of the Newport News Police Department