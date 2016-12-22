Man wanted in shooting outside Newport News 7-Eleven

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Newport News say they are looking for man who shot and injured someone on Dec. 11 outside of a 7-Eleven.
Surveillance video released Thursday shows a man standing outside the store, and checking out at a register.
Police say officers were called to the 7-Eleven at 11825 Jefferson Avenue on Dec. 11. A 21-year-old man was in front of the store suffering from a gunshot to his upper left thigh.
He was taken to the hospital with a non life-threatening injury.
Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you recognize this man.