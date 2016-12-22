Man indicted on federal charges for allegedly prostituting 14-year-old girl

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was indicted on federal charges Thursday for allegedly prostituting a 14-year-old girl.

20-year-old Joshua Manuel Treat, of Elizabeth City, North Carolina, is charged with sex trafficking of children, use of interstate commerce in furtherance of prostitution, production of child pornography, and distribution of drugs to a person under 21-years-old.

Court documents say from Sept. 26 to Oct. 12, Treat posted the girl on an online escort service. In order to persuade the girl to participate in prostitution, prosecutors say Treat would inject her with heroin before she had appointments with customers.

If convicted, Treat faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.