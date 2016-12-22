Magnitude 2.1 earthquake rattles Central Va.

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) — Several residents in Hanover reported something that felt like an earthquake around 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed around 8:15 a.m. that a magnitude 2.1 earthquake struck 23 miles northwest of Richmond.

NBC12’s meteorologist Andrew Freiden says seismographs showed activity in several locations in Central Virginia.

“I heard the BIG BOOM in Beaverdam at 6:20 am,” wrote Andy Delbridge on Facebook. “Shook house. It echoed for a bit afterwards too.”

There are no reports of any damage in the area.