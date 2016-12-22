Loved ones still seek answers one year after Newport News man’s death

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Nearly one year after a Newport News man was gunned down, loved ones are still looking for answers and justice.

Damian Terry, 33, was killed in a drive-by shooting while walking through the southeast section of the city on Dec. 30, 2015.

“I don’t think people understand what they do when they take a life,” said Shannon Brown, his partner of six years.

Together, Brown and Terry were raising four young children.

“He was an exemplary father, like I’ve never seen,” she said. “You don’t just grieve and get over something like this.”

No arrests have been made and police have not identified any suspects.

Brown said that Terry had no enemies. She questions if he was even the target.

“To know what type of person he was… I couldn’t understand how anyone could raise a fist to him… you know, a protector, a provider, an all around good guy.”

She’s made it her mission to get answers and justice. She’s hung signs around Newport News, and has launched a foundation aimed at stopping violence.

On Dec. 30, she’ll begin selling sweatshirts to raise money for a reward. She designed the images, paying homage to Terry’s passion for graphic design.

“Damian’s life was ripped away from him,” she said, urging anyone with information to come forward. “People have to stop making excuses for not stepping up to the plate and doing what’s right… if it was your family, your children, or your mother, then you would want someone to come forth.”

If you have any information, you can provide a tip anonymously by calling the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.