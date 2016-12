PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Elizabeth River Tunnels on Thursday announced that all lane and tunnel closures have been suspended through the Christmas holiday.

The suspended closures means both sides of the Midtown Tunnel on U.S. Route 58 will be open for the holiday.

ERT says the closures will be suspended from Friday, Dec. 23 through noon on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest news, weather and traffic updates.