7 JMU football players suspended ahead of FCS title game

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WVIR) — Seven JMU football players have been suspended for JMU’s FCS championship game against Youngstown State Jan. 7 in Frisco, Texas.

JMU has confirmed that the team’s leading tackler during the regular season, Brandon Hereford and the team’s second-leading receiver Terrence Alls are two of the players suspended.

JMU will not say which five other players have been suspended or why the players have been suspended.

JMU did issue this statement, “We have very high expectations in terms of standards of conduct for our student-athletes and our football program and how they represent James Madison University. Unfortunately, we have a few student-athletes who have not met those standards and we will hold them accountable. They did not compete against North Dakota State and have been suspended indefinitely.”

Charlottesville natives Rashard Davis and Aaron Stinnie both played against North Dakota State.

JMU coach Mike Houston did talk about the upcoming championship game Tuesday at his weekly press conference.

Houston says, “We got to make sure the kids are prepared for the stage because its going to be different, its going to be different than any of the playoff games because there is going to be so much electricity, there’s going to be so much ramped up intensity and all of a sudden you are going to have the national media spotlight on you. So we have to prepare them for that during our time in practice, the other thing is we’ve got to make sure they get enough rest a couple days before the ballgame.”

The Dukes are playing in the FCS championship game for the first time since 2004, when they beat Montana for the FCS title.