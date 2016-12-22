PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following an industrial accident at General Dynamics Shipyard Thursday.

The accident happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. at the Harper Avenue Yard in Portsmouth.

Police confirm the employee suffered injuries to his arm.

General Dynamics NASSCO released this statement regarding the incident:

General Dynamics NASSCO regrets to announce that an employee was injured in an accident at the company’s Norfolk, Va., facility on December 22.

The employee was transported to medical facilities for treatment. The company has begun an investigation of the circumstances of the accident. Out of respect for the privacy of the employee and their family, General Dynamics NASSCO is not releasing any additional information.”

