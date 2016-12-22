Family of teen killed in Portsmouth is healing by giving back

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The family of a teenager killed in a police-involved shooting in Portsmouth is healing by giving back.

Children who stopped by Military Circle Mall in Norfolk Wednesday night left with a free Christmas gift. The toy drive was in honor of William Chapman II. Chapman was shot to death in front of a Portsmouth Wal-mart in 2015.

“Between domestic violence, police brutality, and crime within our community there’s a whole lotta kids are hurting and realize that the kids are basically the one’s hurting in the community and this time we realize that everybody needs a healing process,” said family spokesman Earl Lewis.

Stephen Rankin, the police officer who killed Chapman, was convicted of manslaughter and is currently serving time in prison.