Dog dies in Suffolk house fire

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A dog passed away in a house fire in Suffolk Thursday night.

Crews were called to the 100 block of Zebulon Court at 9:09 p.m.

Battalion Chief Andre Durham said responding units found heavy smoke coming from the garage and inside the two-story residence. The fire was contained to the garage and was marked under control by 9:50 p.m.

There were two adults at home at the time of the fire. No one was injured. However, a dog that was in the garage died as a result of the fire.

Fire officials believe the blaze started in the garage. The cause is still under investigation.