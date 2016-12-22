Coast Guard rescues three people from yacht in Ocracoke Inlet

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Coast Guard crews rescued two men and a woman Thursday from a yacht in the Ocracoke Inlet.

Watchstanders in the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Command Center in Wilmington were notified around 5:40 p.m. that the 54-foot yacht, Crystal Ball, had ran aground in the inlet and was taking on water.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City and a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew from Station Hatteras Inlet responded.

The helicopter crew got on scene at about 6:25 p.m. and hoisted the passengers from the yacht. They were transferred to Air Station Elizabeth City, arriving at about 7:30 p.m.

There were no injuries reported.

The yacht is currently anchored. Plans are being made to retrieve it.