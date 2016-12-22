Chesapeake man caught with loaded gun at Norfolk International

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake man was cited for bringing a loaded handgun to Norfolk International Airport on Thursday morning.

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers detected the gun as he passed through a checkpoint. The man had a .22 caliber handgun that was loaded with five bullets, officials said.

This incident raises the number of detections of firearms at the airport to 14 in 2016. By comparison, TSA officials reported that 16 guns were seized in 2015.

Information about the correct way to carry a firearm in your luggage can be found on the TSA’s website.