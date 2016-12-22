Blog: Far From a White Christmas

It was a chilly start to the day as lows bottomed out below freezing for most of the area.

Even though it was cold, today’s pattern will allow for an unseasonably WARM afternoon thanks to a SW wind ushering in warmer air. Highs will hover around 60 degrees with decreasing clouds.

Of course, this heat won’t last too long since a cold front will cross later this afternoon. However, no rain is expected with this front. Behind the front, highs will fall back to near average with highs hovering near 50 degrees for Friday.

Notice how the kick-off to your Christmas Weekend warms up again for Saturday. This is due to ANOTHER cold front that will cross our area, but THIS front will be associated with scattered showers. Future Trak has quiet weather for the morning…

…However, the best chance for rain on Christmas Eve will be in the afternoon continuing into the evening.

Santa won’t have to fly thru rain since it looks like the showers end by 10pm. However, Santa won’t have the snow nor the colder weather…as temps will be above freezing leading into Christmas. So, unfortunately, it will NOT be a white Christmas…but at least the weather will be nice for visiting Family & Friends.

Meteorologist Deitra Tate