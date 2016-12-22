Man found shot to death on Birch Trail Circle in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man is dead after a shooting in Chesapeake Thursday night.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of Birch Trail Circle at 6:35 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Once on scene, police found a man inside a vehicle in front of a building. He had multiple gunshot wounds and died from his injuries.

Police say they have some persons of interest in the case.

If you know anything about this shooting, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

