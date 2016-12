PORTSMOUTH, Va, (WAVY) – Be a hero to someone who needs life saving or sustaining blood this holiday season!

WAVY-TV 10 Every Drop Counts Blood Drive

Tuesday, December 27 – Friday, December 30

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Chesapeake Square, Greenbrier, Patrick Henry, Pembroke and Southgate Malls.

Visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800 RED CROSS for more information.

You can also text BLOODAPP to 90999 to download the Blood Donor App.