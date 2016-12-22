1 dead, 1 critical, 16 more hospitalized in Indiana bus crash

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) — A person was killed and multiple more were hospitalized – one critically – when a charter bus and a small SUV collided head-on along U.S. 33 north of Churubusco, Indiana Thursday morning.

Police and medics were called around 11:15 a.m. Thursday to U.S. 33 and Blue Lake Road north of Churubusco for a report of a crash. Dispatchers would only confirm “there was a bus crash” that involved “multiple vehicles and multiple injuries.”

A Barons charter bus was left heavily damaged and off the roadway. Another vehicle – a white Lexus small SUV – could be seen on its top on the other side of the roadway. The two appeared to have hit head-on.

A source at the scene told WAVY sister station WANE initially there were roughly 50 patients. WANE learned that an adult male – the driver of the SUV – was killed. A medical helicopter landed at the scene around 11:45 a.m. Duane Ginder, EMS Manager at Parkview Whitley, said it airlifted another person – the charter bus driver – away in critical condition. Sixteen others were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries, Ginder said.

A dog was also killed, officials said.

A triage base was established at the Smith Township Fire Department.

A Barons Bus official would not comment on the crash. There were 42 people aboard. Passengers told WANE the bus was headed to Columbus, Ohio, from Chicago, with its next scheduled stop in Fort Wayne.

U.S. 33 at Blue Lake Road was closed in both directions while officials worked the crash. It was reopened around 3:30 p.m.