NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was stabbed in the neck Wednesday night in Newport News.

At 7:23 p.m., officers were called to a reported stabbing in the 5800 block of Jefferson Avenue. When police got there, they found a 40-year-old woman with a stab wound to the neck.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with possible life-threatening injuries. She’s now said to be in stable condition.

A suspect was taken into custody, police say.

