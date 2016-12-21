USNS Laramie, USNS McLean returning from deployments today

161122-N-TI017-055 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Nov. 22, 2016) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter delivers a pallet of supplies to the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) as it conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO 203). Wasp is deployed with the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group to support maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nathan R. McDonald/Released)
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Military Sealift Command’s fleet replenishment oiler USNS Laramie and dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS William McLean are set to arrive home Thursday in Hampton Roads — just in time for the holidays.

A crew of 89 civilian mariners aboard the Laramie will return to Naval Station Norfolk from a six-month deployment. The crew supported U.S. Naval and NATO Forces in Fifth and Sixth Fleet’s Area of Operations during its deployment.

McLean and its crew of 129 civilian mariners will arrive at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown from a 47-day surge deployment in the Mediterranean Sea,

The McLean helped the Navy’s Multipurpose Amphibious Assault and Transport ships, the USS Wasp and USS San Antonio, as part of Operation Odyssey Lightning.

Both ships are expected to return Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

161208-N-JI086-122 - MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 8, 2016) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter transits supplies from the Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12), right, to the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) as the guided missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) approaches William McLean for a replenishment-at-sea, Dec. 8, 2016. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Ford Williams/Released)
