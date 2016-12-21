USNS Laramie, USNS McLean returning from deployments today

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Military Sealift Command’s fleet replenishment oiler USNS Laramie and dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS William McLean are set to arrive home Thursday in Hampton Roads — just in time for the holidays.

A crew of 89 civilian mariners aboard the Laramie will return to Naval Station Norfolk from a six-month deployment. The crew supported U.S. Naval and NATO Forces in Fifth and Sixth Fleet’s Area of Operations during its deployment.

McLean and its crew of 129 civilian mariners will arrive at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown from a 47-day surge deployment in the Mediterranean Sea,

The McLean helped the Navy’s Multipurpose Amphibious Assault and Transport ships, the USS Wasp and USS San Antonio, as part of Operation Odyssey Lightning.

Both ships are expected to return Thursday at 9:30 a.m.