Beach police believe robberies at three businesses are linked

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are looking for a suspect who is believed to have robbed three businesses within a near three-hour time span last week.

Police say robberies at Boost Mobile, Citgo and Metro PCS are believed to be linked based on the suspect’s description and how the robberies were carried out.

The robberies all happened the evening of Friday, Dec. 16:

4:25 p.m.: Boost Mobile at 649 Newtown Road

7:05 p.m.: Citgo gas station at 5820 Northampton Boulevard

7:30 p.m.: Metro PCS at 5650 Virginia Beach Boulevard

In each robbery, the suspect entered the business, implied he had a gun and demanded money. Police released surveillance video and images on Wednesday of the suspected robber.

Investigators believe the same suspect may be responsible for similar cases in Norfolk.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you know anything about these robberies.