Man suspected of drunk driving, hit-and-run pleads guilty

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man suspected of drunk driving and hitting a teen girl in Virginia Beach pleaded guilty Wednesday morning in court.

Paul James Williams faced a slew of charges — including three counts of felony hit-and-run and DUI — following the Aug. 5 incident.

Police say Williams was behind the wheel and hit several cars as well as a person who walking along Holland Road near Governor’s Way. He ended up crashing at South Plaza Trail and Holland Road.

The person hit in the accident, 16-year-old Dallas Williams, was taken to the hospital following the accident, and was expected to make a full recovery.

Prosecutors say it appears that the crumpled hood pierced Dallas’ back near her spine and her head hit the windshield. She had a two inch diameter hole in her back, which went to her spinal cord. She also suffered from several broken bones in her lower back.

Though her breaks have healed, she suffers from occasional pain and is still going to physical therapy.

The case against Williams was sent to a grand jury in November, after he had waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Williams pleaded guilty Wednesday to DUI, DUI maiming, hit-and-run personal injury and two counts of hit-and-run damage to attended property.

Williams told police the night of the crash he had three mixed drinks and two beers prior to crash. He also said he was on his phone playing Pokemon Go. He did not remember the crash.

Police say he had a .31 blood alcohol content, which is four times the legal limit.

Sentencing is set for March 20, 2017. The maximum punishment for Williams is 36 years in prison, plus fines and court costs.