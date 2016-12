SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Crews in Suffolk are shutting off water in a subdivision Wednesday in order to repair a water main leak.

The water disruption will affect 62 customers living in the Kilby Shores Subdivision, according to city officials. This includes residents on Planters Drive, Canine Trail, Locust Court, and Tan Oak Court.

The shutoff is expected to last until 2 p.m.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to call Suffolk Public Utilities at 757-514-7000.