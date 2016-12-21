Police need help to ID vehicle in hit-and-run that seriously hurt pedestrian

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police need your help to identify a vehicle that hit a pedestrian and left the scene.

Shortly before 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 6, officers were called to the 700 block of 35th Street for a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian. When police got to the scene, they found a 51-year-old man lying in the street. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries.

Witnesses at the scene told police that a dark-colored Toyota Tundra was heading eastbound on 35th Street when it hit the pedestrian and then a parked vehicle.

Police say the truck has damage to its passenger side mirror.

If you recognize this vehicle, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.