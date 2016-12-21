Police need help to ID people cashing in lottery tickets stolen in burglary

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police need help identifying people who have tried to cash in lottery tickets stolen during a burglary.

On the morning of Dec. 3, officers responded to the Fill and Go, located at 10700 Warwick Boulevard, for a burglary.

Surveillance video showed a man getting out of an older model sedan. The man smashes the door’s glass, enters the store and takes several lottery ticket displays with tickets inside.

Police say suspects have been seen at several Hampton and Newport News area convenient stores attempting to cash in the stolen tickets:

Fill & Go: 10700 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News

7 Eleven: 2600 Jefferson Avenue, Newport News

Pine Supermarket: 1800 27th Street, Newport News

J&G Food Mart: 1502 27th Street, Newport News

Green City Supermarket: 2001 25th Street, Newport News

M&T Market: 2711 Kecoughtan Road, Hampton

Food Lion: 3855 Kecoughtan Road, Hampton

7 Eleven: 3700 Kecoughtan Road, Hampton

If you know anything that can help police as they investigate this case, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Fill and Go Burglary Persons of Interest View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Photo: Newport News Police Department/Facebook) (Photo: Newport News Police Department/Facebook) (Photo: Newport News Police Department/Facebook)