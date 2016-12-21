Child in critical condition after falling off roof in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A child is in critical condition after falling off the roof of a home in Virginia Beach. Around 8:30 in the morning, neighbors saw paramedics rush to their street.

The incident happened on Windy Pines Bend, just off London Bridge Road, according to police.

Bruce Nedelka with Virginia Beach EMS tells WAVY.com the child was treated at the scene by firefighters and EMS personnel before being flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital via Nightingale. The child has since been transferred to Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters (CHKD).

Images posted by Virginia Beach EMS on Twitter showed emergency personnel at the scene Wednesday, and Nightingale responding.

Nedelka says the child is between 10 and 15-years-old. Neighbors said the child is a 12-year-old girl. Her injuries are considered life-threatening.

“I feel so upset. You have no idea,” said neighbor Christine Capozzoli. “I want to be there to hold them to hug them. I’m so sad.”

Police forensic units investigated the house after medics left. They focused on the garage side of the home. Police have not released how the girl fell.

Neighbors and friends stopped by the family home throughout the day. Some knew what had happened, but Marion Card had no idea about the accident.

“I just wanna know what she was doing on the roof and if she is going to be OK,” Card said. “I don’t understand what’s going on here.”

Stay with WAVY.com for updates to this developing story.