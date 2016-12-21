Police arrest man who allegedly drew gun after Hampton 7-Eleven fight

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested a man wanted for allegedly drawing a gun after a fight inside a Hampton 7-Eleven.

At 1:39 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to the 7-Eleven at 61 E. Mercury Boulevard for a report of a person with a gun.

Police got to the scene and spoke with several witnesses, who said the victim, a 25-year-old Hampton man, and another man were involved in a fight inside the store. After the fight, a suspect, identified as 32-year-old Dymario Perry, pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim. He then fled from the area.

No shots were fired during the incident.

Police said Wednesday that Perry had been arrested. He’s charged with brandishing a firearm. The gun used in the incident was recovered, according to police.

10 On Your Side spoke exclusively with two of the men involved in taking a viral video of the fight.

“I just tried to defuse the situation, and then he decided to take it up one more level,” said Blake Helmick.

The video depicts Helmick and Perry fighting for roughly 30 seconds before a gun is drawn.