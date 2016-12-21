Person pays for Portsmouth officer’s meal at McDonald’s

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — In the spirit of giving this holiday season, the Portsmouth Police Department posted one person’s random act of kindness.

The department says Sgt. McDaniel was getting breakfast at McDonald’s Tuesday morning after working all night.

Whoever was in front of McDaniel in line decided to pay for his meal.

McDaniel reportedly tried to flag down the car to thank the driver, but could not get their attention.

In a message on their Facebook page Tuesday morning, the department said:

“For many it was just a biscuit and cup of coffee, but for a police officer it is an act of kindness we will never forget.”