Pedestrian charged after getting hit by Newport News police vehicle

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — An unmarked Newport News Police patrol vehicle was involved in an accident with a pedestrian Wednesday.

At 2:54 p.m. on Dec. 21, dispatchers received a call about an auto-pedestrian accident at 82nd Street and Newmarket Drive.

Officers got to the scene and found the pedestrian, a 66-year-old Newport News man, and the driver of the unmarked patrol car.

Police say the man was trying to cross the street near the intersection of 82nd and Newmarket. The driver was trying to make a left turn from 82nd onto Newmarket, when the pedestrian was hit.

The pedestrian refused medical treatment and received a summons for jaywalking. The driver did not report any injuries.