ODU vs. Eastern Michigan in chicken eating contest and dance off

NASSAU, BAHAMAS (WAVY) — Old Dominion takes on Eastern Michigan Friday in the Popeye’s Bahamas Bowl. On Tuesday, the two teams squared off in a chicken eating contest.

With Popeye’s chicken in hand, ODU chomped and chewed against Eastern Michigan, looking for the title of chicken eating champion. In the end it was EMU walking away with the belt.

“Everybody wanted to win, especially seeing the championship belts,” said ODU defensive lineman Bunmi Rotimi.

“It did get a little competitive,” ODU receiver Zach Pascal said.”Eastern Michigan took the trophy, but don’t worry, we’ll be back.”

True to their word, the Monarchs literally made their move, dippin’ and dabbin’ their way to a dancing championship.

All the smack talk aside, here’s old dominion wrapping up its season on the beautiful sands of Nassau about to play in the program’s first ever bowl game.

“We all out here just trying to enjoy our self,” said Pascal. A lot of us don’t get this opportunity, so we’re just trying to do as much as we can, just have fun with the guys and enjoy our last moments.”

The real prize is still on the line, this Friday at 1:00 in the Popeye’s Bahamas Bowl.