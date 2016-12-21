ODU getting serious about Friday’s Bahamas Bowl game

NASSAU, BAHAMAS (WAVY) — The Old Dominion football team got its first look at Bahamas’ Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium today as Coach Bobby Wilder put his offense to work in preparation for Friday afternoon’s Bahamas Bowl showdown against Eastern Michigan.

“(The stadium) was awesome,” Old Dominion offensive coordinator Brian Scott said. “What a set-up. They just put in a brand new Bermuda grass field that is unbelievable. Probably as good of a grass field I’ve ever played on. It was like playing on a real nice golf course, playing on the fairway, it’s that nice. The stadium is a really good set-up.”

Stadium officials wanted teams to enjoy some of the best playing surface around, so they laid down Bermuda grass in November for the 2016 game.

“The stadium was great,” Old Dominion wide receiver Zach Pascal said. “It was amazing. When I walked on to the grass, it felt really good. My cuts were amazing and I’m very excited.”

The beautiful weather in Nassau has been great for outdoor activities though it has been an adjustment for the players coming from the cold weather.

“It’s pretty difficult at first to transition from the cold to the heat,” Eastern Michigan defensive lineman Pat O’Connor said. “You need to pace yourself better, catch your wind and set a tone that you need to be successful in practice.”

With practice behind them, members of both teams visited the Ranfurly Homes for Children today, followed by a special Youth Football Clinic with USA Football.

