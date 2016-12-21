Police: Norfolk robbery suspect linked to 3 Va. Beach cases

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man suspected of recently robbing a Norfolk 7-Eleven is now believed to be linked to three cases out of Virginia Beach.

Police say robberies at three 7-Eleven stores on three different says are believed to be linked based on the suspect’s description and modus operandi.

The first robbery happened around 3:05 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at the 7-Eleven at 896 Diamond Springs Road. The next say, a 7-Eleven at 1900 Diamond Springs Road was robbed around 1:50 a.m.

Police say a 7-Eleven at 1700 Independence Boulevard was robbed just before 12:50 a.m. Tuesday.

In each of theses robberies, police say a man entered the store, implied that he had a gun or pulled out a gun, and demanded money.

Police say the same suspect may be responsible for similar cases in Norfolk and Chesapeake.

Virginia Beach police released surveillance photos Wednesday that had been previously released by Norfolk police officials. The man in the photos is suspected of robbing a Norfolk 7-Eleven Sunday morning.

Video released Wednesday appears to show a man wearing similar clothes walking outside of a store.

Police say they are hoping to identify this man.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you recognize this man or have information that could help detectives.