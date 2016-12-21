Man charged with indecent exposure in three Va. Beach cases

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man in Virginia Beach is facing indecent exposure charges that stem from three cases dating back to 2015.

Nicholas Hays Vecchiolla, 21, was arrested this week and is currently being held at Virginia Beach Correctional Center without bond.

Police say he was charged for three separate incidences that all occurred on the same road.

The first was on Oct. 27, 2015 when a juvenile reportedly saw someone — later identified as Vecchiolla — exposing himself on Covent Garden Road.

Police say two juveniles saw Vecchiolla inappropriately touching himself on Feb. 18, 2016 near a dumpster on that road.

Vecchiolla was also reportedly seen touching himself inappropriately on Dec. 5, 2016 near a dumpster on Covent Garden Road.

Vecchiolla faces two counts of exposure, two counts of masturbation in public and three counts of indecent liberties.