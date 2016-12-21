Looking Toward The New Year!

Saturday, December 31 : First Night Williamsburg @ 10 different venues in the City of Williamsburg

Celebrate the traditions of Williamsburg and the emergence of a New Year at “First Night in Williamsburg.” This is family-friendly and alcohol-free event that will feature more than 20 local and upcoming artists around town.

There will also be tasty culinary treats, local food trucks and more. Kids can sing-along at the children’s shows and they even have their own fireworks show starting at 7 p.m. The main fireworks show will kick off at midnight to ring in the New Year!

“First Night Williamsburg” is happening from 3 p.m. until Midnight. With more than 10 different stages and venues you can check out. Tickets start at $10.

Saturday, December 31 : Last Night on the Town @Town Center

The New Year festivities kick off at 2 p.m. at Pembroke mall. Kids of all ages can enjoy their own countdown and balloon drop at 5 p.m. all while having fun with magicians and family entertainment.

The fun times continue over into the evening at Virginia Beach Town Center with live music on multiple stages. This year’s headliner is a name you may recognize, Smash Mouth. A midnight countdown, a laser show and fireworks will conclude the evening.

The all-day event starts at Pembroke mall at 2 p.m. and continues into the New Year at Virginia Beach Town Center. General admission is free to attendees and VIP prices are $125.

Sunday, January 1 : Garden Fun Run @ Norfolk Botanical Garden

This New Year is starting off in the healthiest way. The Garden Fun Run is kicking off at Botanical Gardens in Norfolk, Sunday, January 1st.

Run through 2.017 miles of spectacular lighted displays in the most beautiful place in Hampton Roads. Last year more than 600 runners and their families joined in the FUN RUN. Proceeds raised go to support the Norfolk Botanical Garden programs. On-site entertainment, food, drinks and more will also be available.

Tickets start around $10 for the Garden Fun Run starting at 4 p.m.