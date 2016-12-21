Hampton man arrested for alleged assault incident

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man was taken in to custody Wednesday for an alleged assault incident, police say.

Officers were called to a house on Apple Avenue for an assault between two people who knew each other.

A woman at the scene told officers that a man had assaulted her and, was armed and inside one of the homes. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries classified as non life-threatening.

Police say officers created a perimeter based on what the victim had told them, and made contact with the man.

The man came out from the home a short time later and taken in to custody without incident. Police have not identified this man.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.