Gas leak prompts evacuation at Dominion Enterprises in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Dominion Enterprises building in downtown Norfolk was evacuated Wednesday afternoon due to a gas leak.

Emergency crews responded to the leak around 12:15 p.m.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Spokesman Brian Nichols says some people working inside the building were sent home for the day.

Nichols says there were no complaints of illnesses, and no one was treated at the scene. A total of 200 people were evacuated from the building Wednesday.

Virginia Natural Gas crews responded to the scene and are still trying to determine the source of the leak. Nichols says crews are working to control the leak.

Granby and Plume streets were blocked, but have since reopened.

#norfolkVA Granby Street at Plume has reopened. Virginia Natural Gas crew still searching for source of gas leak. — City of Norfolk, VA (@NorfolkVA) December 22, 2016

Stay on WAVY.com for developments in this story.