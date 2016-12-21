Husband, wife killed in 2-vehicle crash on the Eastern Shore

CAPEVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were killed late Tuesday night in a crash between a SUV and a tractor-trailer on the Eastern Shore.

Virginia State Police say a 2005 Chevrolet SUV and a tractor-trailer collided on the northbound side of U.S. Route 13 at around 10:25 p.m. The crash happened in the town of Capeville.

The SUV hit the side of the tractor-trailer as the tractor-trailer was turning in to a parking lot.

Police say two people inside the SUV were killed — the driver, 80-year-old Robert L. Layne, and his wife, 59-year-old Margaret P. Layne.

Their adult daughter — who was riding in the backseat at the time — was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious, but non life-threatening injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash, according to police.

Northbound lanes on Route 13 were closed for several hours overnight, and were reopened at 5:10 a.m. Wednesday.

The crash remains under investigation.