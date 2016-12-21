Two men found dead in Newport News home

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Two men were found dead Wednesday inside a home on Langley Avenue, according to police, who say they’re still working to determine how and when it all happened.

Investigators say they were called to the home, off Jefferson Avenue, around 11:23 a.m. Wednesday. Officers say the two victims knew each other, but they’re not commenting on the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

The mystery isn’t sitting well with neighbors.

“It definitely sent chills up my spine, and I found it real hard to believe,” said longtime neighbor Leif Bonnett.

Bonnett says he heard about six gunshots Monday night, but didn’t think anything suspicious of the shots until learning about his neighbor’s death. Another neighbor, Dennie Noble, tells WAVY.com he doesn’t recall the victim’s truck moving from the driveway since Saturday.

“It’s not even a football field away. That could have been my life,” said Noble. “It’s Christmas time and New Years; the best time of the year. It’s crazy for something like this to happen.”

Police say a family member made the discovery before calling police Wednesday morning.

Bonnett says he heard the screams and cries that followed.

“It’s really a sad thing to see happen,” he said. “The guy was real quiet, but every time I spoke to him, he was a real nice guy, very friendly, just kept to himself.”

A spokesman with the Newport News Police Department says more information should be forthcoming Thursday. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.