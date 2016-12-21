Counting Kindness – Santa House

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Santa House is a selfless community service project Tommy and Carol Mann have undertaken for many years. It has grown to a huge holiday tradition for them, their friends, their family and the city of Poquoson.

Tommy and Carol decorate every nook and cranny of the inside, and outside, of their home turning it into Santa House. Everything is transformed into a magical Christmas wonderland. The hours are long and the work is hard to make everything just perfect.

The reason for Santa House is to make Christmas special for kids in need. The Mann’s buy toys for children who may not have much to unwrap. They are invited to come to Santa House and this year’s event happened over the weekend. Hundreds of kids and their families tour the transformed house and Santa hands out gifts for hours.

Also, Payaway the Layaway volunteers visited the Navy Exchange in Norfolk earlier this week. They paid off thousands of dollars in layaway balances for many surprised shoppers just in time for Christmas.