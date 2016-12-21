Christmas Came Early For 12 People At Pembroke Mall

The 12 Doors of Christmas at Pembroke Mall had Hampton Roads coming out to register for weeks prior to the December 17’s drawing. The 12 finalists all won great prizes including; country-mega tickets, a trip to New York City to see the Wendy Williams Show and more!

Out of those 12 contestants, one lucky person selected a prize box containing a $10,000 cash prize. See what unfolded and the excitement surrounding the event, and register next year when the 12 Doors Of Christmas returns to Pembroke Mall. Who knows, you may be the next BIG winner.

Learn more about upcoming events happening at Pembroke Mall.