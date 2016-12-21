Chesapeake sheriff takes over as HRRJ interim superintendent

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Sheriff Jim O’Sullivan was named the new interim superintendent of Hampton Roads Regional Jail Wednesday.

Sheriff O’Sullivan is taking over for Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe effective immediately.

McCabe has served as the interim superintendent since Sept. 12. He committed to the position through the end of 2016, if a permanent superintendent was not in place.

“I have enjoyed my time assisting the Hampton Roads Regional Jail as they move forward and implement new procedures to better serve the inmates and staff,” Sheriff McCabe said.

The search for a permanent superintendent is still ongoing.

O’Sullivan’s new role will not impact his duties as sheriff, according to the sheriff’s office.