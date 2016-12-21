Chesapeake school bus involved in crash on I-64 east

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake school bus was involved in an accident with another vehicle on Interstate 64 east Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened around 2:49 p.m. near the I-464 interchange and Route 104.

Kellie Goral with Chesapeake Public Schools says three students were on board the bus. The students were from two different elementary schools — Greenbrier Primary and Greenbrier Intermediate. The same bus took the students home after the accident, Goral says.

No injuries were reported.

There were some lanes closed as crews worked to clear the scene. Those lanes have since reopened.

