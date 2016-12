PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A car hit a building on County Street Wednesday morning in Portsmouth.

Police dispatchers say a car hit a building on that street shortly after 11 a.m.

The driver of the car, which is a blue Mazda, sustained injuries in the crash, according to police.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about this crash and the status of the driver.

