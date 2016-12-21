4 juvenile suspects identified in vandalized Christmas display

CLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in Gloucester say four juvenile suspects have been identified in connection to a Christmas display that was recently vandalized.

The display was built by sixth grade students at Page Middle School as a project about alternative energy sources. Students on Dec. 11 found the display in pieces, with parts missing.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook Wednesday that four juveniles had been identified thanks to tips they received. Two of the juveniles are previous Gloucester County Public Schools students, and two are current students.

The sheriff’s office says the juveniles will be facing charges after the holiday season.

The appropriate charges will be applied after the holidays, enabling all of the stakeholders a chance to be involved in the charging determination.

Stay with WAVY News 10 for the latest updates.