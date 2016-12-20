Website fixed after Southwest Airlines experiences outage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Just five days before Christmas as many are travelling for the holiday, the Southwest Airlines website crashed for several hours.

The company announced the issues just before 2:20 p.m.on Twitter and said it is was investigating to figure out what happened.

About three and a half hours later, Southwest said the issue had been resolved.

We are aware and investigating current issues with our website, and we have implemented flexible accommodations for those being affected. — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) December 20, 2016

It’s unclear at this time if anyone’s flights were affected by the outage.