Website fixed after Southwest Airlines experiences outage

WKRN Published: Updated:
WKRN
WKRN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Just five days before Christmas as many are travelling for the holiday, the Southwest Airlines website crashed for several hours.

The company announced the issues just before 2:20 p.m.on Twitter and said it is was investigating to figure out what happened.

About three and a half hours later, Southwest said the issue had been resolved.

It’s unclear at this time if anyone’s flights were affected by the outage.

Related Posts