ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a burglar who squeezed through a small window of a restaurant on Dec. 8.

Police released surveillance video from Chattaway’s Restaurant on 22nd Avenue South.

Police said the burglar entered the restaurant at 2 a.m. and stole cash and a bicycle.

If you recognize this man, contact St. Petersburg police.