NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor trailer went up in flames Tuesday afternoon on Hampton Boulevard in Norfolk.

Dispatchers say crews were called to the scene around 2:00 p.m. They extinguished the fire and cleared the incident at about 3:10 p.m.

A WAVY viewer who witnessed the truck fire said the driver wasn’t aware of the fire until someone got their attention.

No injuries were reported.