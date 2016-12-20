Vandals strike Virginia Beach little league again

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Someone wrecked and vandalized a little league’s offices in Virginia Beach.

Plaza Little League officials said on Monday they found their board offices trashed.

“I came up here, yesterday afternoon,” vice president of the league, Joe Locy, said. “Something just told me to stop.”

Locy said he pulled into the parking and found the door to offices kicked open.

“Right then and there I said, ‘OK, here we go,’” he said.

He found computers, lights and even memories trashed by vandals. The entire scene was covered in a light dust leftover from a fire extinguisher. Even more disgusting — human excrement was left in a drawer.

“Why would you do this? You’re not hurting anybody but the kids in the neighborhood,” said board member Amber Richley.

They could have caught the culprits, but whoever did the damage hit the security room as well.

“We had security equipment monitors in there,” Richley said. “Things to record people breaking in.”

The vandals trashed every room in the building, each randomly wrecked and looted.

“We were in the process of replacing the baseball equipment from the flood,” she said.

A few months ago, Hurricane Matthew left around $10,000 worth of damage to equipment and facilities.

“Then this happened,” Locy said, pointing to the criminal damage. “Which set us back more.”

The league’s only source of income comes from registrations and donations — a limited supply to figure out what to fix between flood damage and criminal destruction.

With spring training just around the corner, it’s up to volunteers like Locy and Richley to make sure there is a season for 300 kids.

“We’ve got a good group of board members that are here for the kids. That’s all we could ask for,” Locy said.

Locy said in the 25 years he has been associated with the league, it has been hit roughly 20 times. He said they’ll persevere through this event.

If you would like to donate to Plaza Little League, click here.