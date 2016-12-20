Tolls increasing at South Norfolk Jordan Bridge in 2017

SOUTH NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Motorists who use the South Norfolk Jordan Bridge will be seeing a toll increase in 2017.

Drivers of two-axle vehicles with an E-ZPass will see a $0.25 hike from $2 to $2.25. The tolls increased to $2 in 2016.

The new two-axle fee will apply to peek and off-peek hours.

Pay-by-plate for two-axles — for drivers without an E-ZPass — will be $5 per trip in 2017.

Drivers of three-axle vehicles with an E-ZPass will see fees of $6.75 during peak hours, and $4 during off-peak hours.

Bridge officials say peak hours are weekdays from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The rest of the 2017 Jordan Bridge rates are:

4 Axles (E-ZPass): $7.25 during peak hours; $4.50 during off-peak

5+ Axles (E-ZPass): $7.75 during peak hours; $5 during off-peak