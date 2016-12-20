Suspect wanted in Gloucester Moose Lodge burglary

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are looking to identify the suspect or suspects who burglarized the Gloucester Moose Lodge.

During the overnight hours of Tuesday, Dec. 13, someone broke into the moose lodge and stole cash.

One suspect was caught on surveillance video. The sheriff’s office described him as a male, between 5 feet 9 inches and 6 feet tall, weighing about 155 to 185 pounds. He was wearing jeans and a hoodie at the time of the break-in.

The suspect was driving a full size pickup truck — possibly a GMC or Chevy with a model year before 2012 — with a toolbox in the back.

If you know anything about this, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the lead investigator at 804-693-1909.