Suspect in murder of Portsmouth teen facing five years in prison

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — One of five men charged in a 2015 triple shooting is facing five years in prison.

Jalon Trotter — along with Andre Keel and Roderick Britt — was captured by authorities in an Atlanta apartment in March.

All three men indicted in mid-February on charges that included first-degree murder in the shooting death of 17-year-old Jayzavia Hill. Trotter was sentenced to 10 years on Tuesday, and had five of that suspended.

The February indictment came after initial charges against the three men were nolle prossed.

Three of the five men charged in the shooting were sentenced prior to Tuesday.

Britt is facing five years in prison, Raykwuan Short received 15 years in a plea agreement and SamKing Beale — who the Commonwealth’s Attorney says was the shooter — received 20 years in prison.

The case against Keel is still pending.

